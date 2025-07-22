Courier company Cargus invests over EUR 0.5 mln in new logistics hub in southwestern Romania

Cargus has announced an investment of over EUR 500,000 in a new logistics hub in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, marking a significant expansion of its operations in southwestern Romania. The courier company, one of the leading players in the local market, is relocating to a newly built facility that doubles the size of its previous hub in the city.

With the new facility, Cargus increases its parcel processing capacity by 60%, now handling up to 4,000 parcels per day.

The new hub spans 560 sqm and is located next to the city’s ring road. It is the first of three planned hub relocations for 2025, underlining the company’s accelerated growth strategy.

“This relocation is a natural response to the steady increase in parcel volumes and the growth of our regional teams. Our goal was not only to gain more space, but also to improve operational efficiency, working conditions for our employees, and the overall customer experience,” said Nelu Gheorghiță, Chief Operations Officer at Cargus.

The new facility features two truck ramps with eco-friendly docking systems, an extended sorting belt, and multiple loading and unloading gates designed to reduce handling times. It is equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance systems that allow remote monitoring and mobile access.

The site also includes a dedicated SHIP & GO area for customer parcel drop-off and pickup, along with expanded parking to improve accessibility.

The hub will serve customers across Mehedinți, Caraș-Severin, and Gorj counties. Parcels processed at the facility will be delivered both to home addresses and through the Cargus SHIP & GO network.

Cargus, the first courier company established in Romania, employs more than 2,600 people. It offers a wide range of services including door-to-door deliveries and out-of-home solutions via more than 2,000 SHIP & GO points and parcel lockers.

The company operates five national sorting centres, two gateway depots, and 36 warehouses across the country, as well as a cross-border hub in Poland for international deliveries.

In 2021, Cargus expanded its capabilities by acquiring QeOPS, a leading provider of e-fulfilment and custom logistics solutions in Romania. Since 2019, the courier company has been part of the Mid Europa Partners Investment Fund.

Earlier this year, Mid Europa signed an agreement to sell Cargus to Sameday, a major competitor in the courier market. The transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

