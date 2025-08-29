Cargus partners with retailer Agroland to expand delivery point network in Romania

Courier company Cargus has partnered with Agroland, a national network of stores for farmers and households, to expand its parcel pick-up and drop-off network by 245 delivery points.

A total of 100 Cargus SHIP & GO points will be set up in the Agroland network and will become operational by the end of this year. Twenty-two locations are already functional.

The integration of the Cargus points into the Agroland network is expected to strengthen the courier company’s presence in both urban and rural areas, where Agroland already has an extensive customer base.

Cargus changed owners this June, when private equity fund MidEuropa sold it to Sameday, a courier company backed by eMag. It operates five national sorting centers, two gateway depots, and 36 warehouses across the country. In addition, Cargus runs a cross-border hub in Poland for international courier services.

Founded in 1997 in Timișoara, Agroland has a network of approximately 245 owned and franchise units across 30 counties. The Agroland Group includes companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and operates in retail, agribusiness, and agro-food, with a diversified portfolio covering products for gardening, pets, small farms, and households.

