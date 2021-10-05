Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Sales of new and used cars in Romania shrink in September

05 October 2021
New car registrations in Romania decreased in September 2021 by 17.8% compared to the same month of 2021, to 8,942 units, according to the Association of Romanian Car Manufacturers (ACAROM).

For the first nine months, the new sales edged up by 4.3% YoY to 88,262 units, reporting an increase that is still modest considering the special circumstances last year.

Dacia leads with 23,770 units, followed by Toyota, Hyundai and Skoda with around 6,500. Ford and Volkswagen sold more than 6,000 units as well.

Regarding the number of used cars registered for the first time in Romania, it contracted even more in September - by 35% YoY to a still substantial (versus new cars segment) figure of 35,124 units. For the first nine months of 2021, used car registrations in Romania reached 305,140 units, 3.1% more compared to the same period of 2020.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

