Romanian car dealers report shrinking sales at end-November

Even the used-car dealers, who account for three-quarters of the automobile market in Romania and thrive during difficult periods when the propensity to spend is dwindling, saw their sales shrinking in 2021, according to data collected as of the end of November.

The sales of new and second-hand cars in Romania during the first eleven months of the year (January-November) contracted marginally compared to the same period of 2020, to nearly 110,000 and under 370,000 respectively. In November alone, the sales dropped by 13% and 11%, respectively.

The most sought after brands this year were Dacia (30,218 units), Hyundai (8,442 units), Toyota (8,255 units), Ford (7,673 units) and Volkswagen (7,358 units).

