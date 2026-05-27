Children’s Day: Over 17,000 young performers to join Cantus Mundi concerts across Romania, Moldova

More than 17,000 children and teenagers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will take part in concerts and musical events organized by Cantus Mundi National Program and the Madrigal Choir to celebrate International Children’s Day. The events, held under the “Ora Copiilor by Cantus Mundi” initiative, will include free public concerts, hospital recitals, and the launch of a new instrumental music program.

According to organizers, 17,699 children from 430 Cantus Mundi choirs and ensembles will perform in all 41 Romanian counties and in Bucharest, as well as in the Republic of Moldova.

For the first time, Children’s Day concerts will also take place in pediatric hospitals in the Romanian capital.

On June 2, the Madrigal Choir, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will perform for children at Dr. Victor Gomoiu Children's Clinical Hospital. A second concert involving children from Cantus Mundi choirs will be held on June 3 at Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Psychiatry Hospital as part of the “Madrigal for Hospitals” program.

In Bucharest, the main “Ora Copiilor by Cantus Mundi” (Children’s Hour by Cantus Mundi) concert will take place on May 30 in Amzei Square, where 450 children from 20 choirs are expected to perform.

Moreover, the organizers will also launch the first edition of “Ora Copiilor by Symphonia Mundi,” a new event dedicated to youth instrumental ensembles, scheduled for June 1 at the Comic Opera for Children.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Senate will host “Children’s Senate” events on June 1, including music workshops, choir recitals, art exhibitions, and costume displays from the Madrigal Choir.

“On International Children’s Day, nearly 18,000 children are singing together in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in a phenomenon that goes beyond the boundaries of a simple event. What is happening here is a true demonstration of solidarity, education, and hope. Through every song, we are creating a community in which every child feels seen, heard, and supported, a world in which their voice matters and is welcomed with love,” said Leila Popovici, director of the Cantus Mundi National Program.

The Maramureș county recorded the highest participation again this year, with more than 2,100 children from 66 choirs expected to perform in Baia Mare and nearby localities for June 1. Several other counties also announced local participation records - 1,300 children in Galați, 1,100 in Brăila, 1,000 in Sibiu, and 900 in Satu Mare.

The program will also include sign language interpretation to make performances accessible to children with hearing impairments, with support from CODA Farmecul Tăcerii Foundation.

The Cantus Mundi & Madrigal Choir program for International Children’s Day can be consulted here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)