Energy

Candu Energy gets USD 575 mln contract for works, equipment at Romania’s nuke plant Cernavoda

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operator of Romania’s nuclear plant Cernavoda, Nuclearelectrica, announced that it awarded to Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company [SNC-Lavalin Group] and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal Crown corporation, a contract for the supply of reactor tooling and components, as well as engineering services and technology, in support of the life extension of the first reactor at Unit 1.

Valued at approximately CAD 750 million (USD 575 million), the contract will build on a series of previous pre-project contracts for Unit 1 Refurbishment with AtkinsRéalis.

Unit 1 CNE Cernavoda entered commercial operation in 1996 and has an installed capacity of 700 MWe.

After the refurbishment, in 2029, Unit 1 of CNE Cernavoda will continue to produce approximately 5 TW annually.

As the exclusive licensee of the CANDU intellectual property portfolio, AtkinsRéalis has been involved as a leader in all CANDU reactor life extension projects so far globally, informs Nuclearelectrica.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Candu Energy gets USD 575 mln contract for works, equipment at Romania’s nuke plant Cernavoda

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operator of Romania’s nuclear plant Cernavoda, Nuclearelectrica, announced that it awarded to Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company [SNC-Lavalin Group] and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal Crown corporation, a contract for the supply of reactor tooling and components, as well as engineering services and technology, in support of the life extension of the first reactor at Unit 1.

Valued at approximately CAD 750 million (USD 575 million), the contract will build on a series of previous pre-project contracts for Unit 1 Refurbishment with AtkinsRéalis.

Unit 1 CNE Cernavoda entered commercial operation in 1996 and has an installed capacity of 700 MWe.

After the refurbishment, in 2029, Unit 1 of CNE Cernavoda will continue to produce approximately 5 TW annually.

As the exclusive licensee of the CANDU intellectual property portfolio, AtkinsRéalis has been involved as a leader in all CANDU reactor life extension projects so far globally, informs Nuclearelectrica.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest