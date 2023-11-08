Candu Energy gets USD 575 mln contract for works, equipment at Romania’s nuke plant Cernavoda

The operator of Romania’s nuclear plant Cernavoda, Nuclearelectrica, announced that it awarded to Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis company [SNC-Lavalin Group] and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a federal Crown corporation, a contract for the supply of reactor tooling and components, as well as engineering services and technology, in support of the life extension of the first reactor at Unit 1.

Valued at approximately CAD 750 million (USD 575 million), the contract will build on a series of previous pre-project contracts for Unit 1 Refurbishment with AtkinsRéalis.

Unit 1 CNE Cernavoda entered commercial operation in 1996 and has an installed capacity of 700 MWe.

After the refurbishment, in 2029, Unit 1 of CNE Cernavoda will continue to produce approximately 5 TW annually.

As the exclusive licensee of the CANDU intellectual property portfolio, AtkinsRéalis has been involved as a leader in all CANDU reactor life extension projects so far globally, informs Nuclearelectrica.

