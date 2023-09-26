Energy

US extends USD 57mn financing for Romania's nuclear plant expansion

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of Directors of the main export credit agency of the United States, EXIM Bank US, approved the granting of a direct loan in the amount of more than USD 57mn to EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) through which the plan to build the new units 3 and 4 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant is being implemented.

The loan will finance the development of pre-construction engineering and feasibility studies for the design development of the two new reactors.

The transaction approved by the board of EXIM Bank US, within the bank's Engineering Multiplier Program (EMP), will support an estimated number of 200 new jobs in the American states of Texas and Illinois, the institution reported.

(Photo: Sureeporn Teerasatean/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

US extends USD 57mn financing for Romania's nuclear plant expansion

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of Directors of the main export credit agency of the United States, EXIM Bank US, approved the granting of a direct loan in the amount of more than USD 57mn to EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) through which the plan to build the new units 3 and 4 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant is being implemented.

The loan will finance the development of pre-construction engineering and feasibility studies for the design development of the two new reactors.

The transaction approved by the board of EXIM Bank US, within the bank's Engineering Multiplier Program (EMP), will support an estimated number of 200 new jobs in the American states of Texas and Illinois, the institution reported.

(Photo: Sureeporn Teerasatean/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria