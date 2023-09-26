US extends USD 57mn financing for Romania's nuclear plant expansion

The Board of Directors of the main export credit agency of the United States, EXIM Bank US, approved the granting of a direct loan in the amount of more than USD 57mn to EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) through which the plan to build the new units 3 and 4 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant is being implemented.

The loan will finance the development of pre-construction engineering and feasibility studies for the design development of the two new reactors.

The transaction approved by the board of EXIM Bank US, within the bank's Engineering Multiplier Program (EMP), will support an estimated number of 200 new jobs in the American states of Texas and Illinois, the institution reported.

(Photo: Sureeporn Teerasatean/ Dreamstime)

