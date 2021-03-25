Profile picture for user sfodor
RO education minister: National exams to go ahead as planned

25 March 2021
The national exams will take place according to the already set schedule, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu announced.

The national evaluation, an exam for eighth-grade pupils, will take place between June 22 and June 25. The written exams of the high school graduation exam Baccalaureate will be held between June 28 and July 1. 

The spring holiday is scheduled between April 2 and May 4. For pupils ending a school cycle, the spring holiday is scheduled between April 2 and April 11 (Catholic Easter) and April 30 and May 9 (Orthodox Easter).

Between April 12 and April 29, pupils ending a school cycle will attend online classes, the Education Ministry said.

The kindergartens will follow the same schedule as primary schools.

The national evaluation for second-grade pupils is scheduled for May 25 – May 28. The evaluations for second-grade, fourth-grade, and sixth-grade pupils are to take place in-person in all localities that are not under quarantine. 

Schools in localities that are under quarantine will be able to organize the simulation exams for pupils ending a school cycle and the evaluations for the second-, fourth-, and sixth-grade pupils once the localities exit quarantine. Remedial activities will be held only in cases where the Covid-19 incidence rate does not exceed 6 per 1,000 inhabitants. 

24 March 2021
