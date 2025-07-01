Cambridge School of Bucharest leads the way in UK and international accreditation

Partner Content

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has once again demonstrated its commitment to education by successfully passing its latest inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), becoming the first school in Romania, and among the first international schools in the world, to do so under the newly revised British Schools Overseas (BSO) framework. This milestone solidifies CSB’s position as a benchmark institution within international education, coming just months after the school earned accreditation as an IB World School.

With these two internationally recognised, gold-standard accreditations now secured, CSB is “two for two,” a testament to its mission of nurturing confident, successful learners within a safe and inclusive environment.

A First for Romania: Pioneering a New Inspection Standard

The recent ISI inspection was not only rigorous but historic. Overseen by the UK Government’s Department for Education, the new BSO framework aligns British Schools Overseas more closely with the expectations of the UK’s independent-school sector.

The updated framework moves away from grading terms like “excellent” or “good” and instead focuses on whether schools meet each of five clearly defined standards. These cover all aspects of school life, including quality of education, pupil wellbeing, school leadership, students’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development, and child protection and safeguarding.

"This recent inspection was a truly 360-degree review of our school life, going into remarkable depth across every area. It was a significant step up from previous processes, and rightly so, as expectations for schools continue to evolve. We are delighted with how our school performed under this new and rigorous framework, demonstrating our commitment to excellence in all aspects," said Matthew Wemyss, Assistant School Director - Secondary.

This new format brings greater clarity, consistency, and accountability, measuring schools on substance rather than qualifying labels.

What the Inspectors Found

Inspectors affirmed CSB’s strengths across both academic provision and student wellbeing. They commended the school’s learning culture:

“Pupils work hard, show curiosity and are not afraid to make mistakes.”

This attitude reflects CSB’s belief that effort and inquiry are as valuable as achievement. Students become resilient, reflective learners who go on to leading universities and successful careers.

“Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school… [and] are respectful to their peers and others.” - the school’s respectful and inclusive culture was also highlighted.

Pupils’ engagement with the wider world was praised too:

“Pupils understand the importance of social responsibility and show empathy in their interactions.” “Volunteering and community service are integrated into the curriculum.”

In academics, students were recognised for their understanding of real-world concepts:

“Pupils have a well-developed economic understanding… [and] gain a robust understanding of economic concepts.”

Safeguarding remains a top priority:

“Pupils know how to stay safe, including online, and can access trusted adults to discuss any concerns.”

Inspectors also praised school leadership:

“Leaders demonstrate ambitious expectations for all pupils, which underpins their development planning and daily decision-making.”

Together, these statements show that CSB not only meets but actively exceeds the expectations of the new BSO standards.

Complementing Pathways: CSB as an IB World School

In addition to its BSO accreditation, CSB was officially authorised as an IB World School in April 2024. The IB Diploma Programme (DP) fosters global-mindedness, student-led learning, and interdisciplinary thinking, all values already embedded at CSB.

During verification, the IB awarded CSB seven commendations well above expectations, and praised the school’s collaborative planning, internal assessment systems, and integration of core components such as Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS), and the Extended Essay.

“All groups within the school community demonstrate a wide understanding of and commitment to the programme,” the IB report noted.

The school’s leadership in IB practice was shared publicly at the IB World Schools Romania Engagement Conference in February 2024. Presenting to over 50 participants from more than 15 schools, CSB outlined how its CAS projects and meaningful community partnerships are shaping a distinctive Diploma Programme.

“The IB equips students not just for exams, but for life. They learn how to read critically, speak publicly, conduct fieldwork, and collaborate—skills that matter," explained Alexandra Dache, IB Coordinato.

Shaping the Future: A School that Leads by Example

Cambridge School of Bucharest is not simply keeping up with evolving international education standards, it is helping to define them. Its dual accreditation under both the British and IB systems reflects a deep-rooted philosophy of progress, rigour, and innovation.

Through interdisciplinary learning, global citizenship, and academic depth, CSB provides a forward-thinking environment where students are not just prepared for university but also equipped for life in a rapidly evolving world.

For prospective families, the results of the ISI inspection and IB World School status offer clear assurance: Cambridge School of Bucharest delivers education that is internationally accredited, globally relevant, ethically grounded, and intellectually robust.

