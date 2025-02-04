Cambridge School of Bucharest celebrates fourth ‘Highest Mark in the World’

News from Companies

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic success with the exceptional achievement of Year 12 student Shulin, who has secured the highest mark in the world for IGCSE Mandarin. This remarkable accomplishment marks the fourth time the school has achieved this prestigious accolade, underscoring the dedication of its students and the exceptional support provided by its teaching staff.

A Tradition of Success

CSB has a distinguished history of outstanding academic achievements. In 2015, a student received the highest mark for A Level History, and in 2019, a CSB student received the highest mark for AS Level Mathematics. Both in 2019 and 2024, students received the highest mark in the world for IGCSE Mandarin. These accolades reflect the school's commitment to fostering a rigorous academic environment that challenges and supports students in their educational journeys.

Acknowledging Exceptional Educators

At CSB, the success of students is deeply intertwined with the dedication and expertise of its educators. A special acknowledgment is due to Ms Mei, the Mandarin language teacher. Throughout her many years at CSB, she has provided invaluable guidance and support to her students, parents, and the extended community. Her commitment to nurturing linguistic proficiency and cultural understanding exemplifies the high-quality teaching that CSB is known for.

The Importance of Mother-Tongue Language Education

CSB recognises the significance of students feeling confident in their native languages, just as much as in English. The school's mother-tongue language department offers native-language lessons in Arabic, Turkish, Chinese, and Romanian. This approach ensures that students maintain a strong connection to their cultural heritage, along with achieving proficiency in English. By providing instruction in these languages, CSB fosters a sense of identity and belonging among its diverse student body, which represents over 40 different nationalities.

Student Perspective

Shulin expressed gratitude for the support received: "Having earned this achievement, I’m really thankful to my teachers and my colleagues who supported me through the exam. I also appreciated the opportunity offered by the school. In the future, I’m encouraged to continue to face more challenges and make more progress."

Preparing for Global Opportunities

At CSB, students are consistently encouraged to aim high, preparing them for admission to top universities worldwide. The school's rigorous academic programmes and supportive environment equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in higher education and beyond. This latest achievement not only highlights Shulin's individual success but also reflects the collective commitment of the entire CSB team in fostering academic success. The school's dedication to providing a holistic education ensures that students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of university life and beyond.

Accreditation and New Opportunities

In 2024, CSB achieved accreditation as an IB World School, allowing the introduction of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). This addition provides students with more opportunities and diverse university pathways, further enhancing their educational experience.

Holistic Development Through Extracurricular Activities

Academic success at CSB is complemented by a holistic program that offers a wide range of extracurricular activities. These include community service, competitive academic and sports tournaments, volunteering and work experience, public speaking and debate forums, as well as career and university guidance. Such opportunities are integral to developing well-rounded individuals prepared for future challenges.

For more information about Cambridge School of Bucharest and its programmes, please visit the official website.

*This is a Press release.