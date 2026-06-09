Far-right politician Călin Georgescu calls on Romanian Parliament to suspend president

Călin Georgescu, the former presidential candidate known for his pro-Russia, far-right views and currently under investigation for complicity in an attempted coup d’état, called on the Parliament to begin the procedure to suspend president Nicușor Dan.

The former presidential candidate was in Bucharest on Tuesday, June 8, for a hearing in the case in which he is being tried for legionary propaganda. The hearing was postponed until August, but upon leaving the court building, Călin Georgescu accused Nicușor Dan of “illegally” occupying Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the president.

Ever since the cancelled presidential elections of 2024, Georgescu and his supporters, along with allies in the far-right parties in Parliament, have claimed that he is the “true president.”

Georgescu urged MPs to begin the procedure for suspending the president from office, being dissatisfied with the way the head of state appointed Eugen Tomac to form a new government.

“The coup d’état, which began on December 6, 2024, has reached its peak in recent days, that is, on June 4, 2026, when the illegal occupant of Cotroceni Palace hammered the final nail into the coffin of Romanian democracy, completely annulling the parliamentary elections of December 1, 2024 and the voice of the people, through the abusive and defiant form of the government proposal,” Georgescu said during his appearance, cited by Digi24.

He said MPs must begin the suspension procedure against the president “not tomorrow, not through other actions, but immediately, because this man, aside from being a weak leader, is in a position that puts the entire Romanian state in difficulty.”

Georgescu concluded by saying that democracy must be brought back to Romania by holding the second round of the 2024 presidential elections, pitting him against the reformist candidate of the Save Romanian Union (USR), Elena Lasconi.

Georgescu’s statements were echoed by the president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion. He asked people for their opinion on Facebook regarding the organization of early elections and the initiation of the procedure to suspend the president. “Nicușor Dan – suspended! For annulling the will of the Romanians. The solution to the crisis is not Tomac but early elections,” he said.

The president of Romania can be suspended if one-third of the total number of parliamentarians request it, and only after the vote of the majority of elected MPs in Parliament. If the initiative passes the legislative vote, then within a maximum of 30 days, a referendum must be organized to dismiss the head of state.

Last month, the extremist, pro-Russian SOS Romania party announced that it had begun the process of collecting signatures for the suspension from office of Nicușor Dan.

Aside from the case regarding an attempted coup, Călin Georgescu was sent to trial on July 2, 2025, by the General Prosecutor’s Office, for publicly promoting the cult of persons guilty of crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, as well as for publicly promoting fascist, legionary, racist, or xenophobic ideas, concepts, or doctrines, in a continuous form. The indictment states that, between June 16, 2020, and May 16, 2025, repeatedly, Georgescu promoted in public, through various means, fascist, legionary, and xenophobic ideas, concepts, and doctrines.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)