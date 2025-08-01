Southern Romania: Călimănești Balneo-Physiotherapy Clinic to undergo EUR 10 mln rehabilitation

The Balneo-Physiotherapy Clinic in the Călimănești resort town, southern Romania, will undergo rehabilitation with a EUR 10 million financing from the European Union, according to representatives of the Vâlcea County Council.

The project implementation period will be 24 months from the completion of the tender for the execution of the works, which include, in addition to seismic strengthening and modernization of the entire building, the construction of a covered thermal water pool, as well as the installation of photovoltaic panels to increase energy efficiency.

“Our objective is to restore this emblematic building to the medical circuit at the highest standards, so that the people of Vâlcea and all those who choose the Călimănești resort for treatment can benefit from quality services, in a modern space equipped with state-of-the-art equipment,” said the president of the Vâlcea County Council, Constantin Rădulescu, in a press release on Thursday.

The building housing the Clinic for Recovery, Physical Medicine, and Balneology in Călimănești was constructed in 1920 as a hotel. Seized by the communist authorities after the Second World War, the site was ravaged by a fire in 1959 and rebuilt into a clinic. It treated renal, digestive, joint conditions, allergies, metabolic disorders, and burns, quickly becoming popular. At the moment, post-AVC patients receive care here as well.

The building was given back to its original owners at the end of the 2000s. It was later bought by the Vâlcea County Council and is currently in a rather advanced state of degradation.

(Photo source: video capture Constantin Radulescu on Facebook)