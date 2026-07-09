Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the symbol MET, has changed its name to Novere Capital, according to a recent report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company will also change its ticker to NC on July 27, in accordance with decisions reached at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders back in April.

“The new identity reflects the current strategic direction: a focused portfolio, recurring revenues, and calibrated decisions. Novere Capital is based on a simple principle: structured progress, measured results. Capital is managed based on understanding, analysis, and discernment around clear principles,” the company said in a press release.

Despite the identity change, all rights and obligations previously assumed under the name Meta Estate Trust S.A. remain unchanged. The name change does not affect shareholders’ rights and does not involve changes to the share capital, the number of shares, or the structure of rights attached to the shares issued by the company.

Meta Estate Trust published its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting total revenues of RON 4.73 million, net profit of RON 1.49 million, total assets of RON 136.3 million, and an investment portfolio of RON 120 million, amid a low level of indebtedness.

At the end of March, Meta Estate Trust announced that it was preparing to list on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Novere Capital on LinkedIn)