Irina Marica

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 13:29
Romania events: Buzau International Arts Festival will hold its second edition this year

16 February 2022
Buzau International Arts Festival (BIAF) will return with a second edition this year, between August 20 and September 20. According to the organizers, quoted by News.ro, the BIAF Caravan will go on a longer journey this year, being set to reach more than 10 localities in Buzau county plus the public in other counties in the region.

The program will include concerts, theatre performances and film screenings, as well as other events marking the European Year of Youth. The events will be held both outdoors, in parks or on the city streets, and indoors, as well as online.

The month-long event in southeastern Romania will also bring together the Buzau International Film Festival - BUZZ IFF and Comic 7 B International Theater Festival. The call for entries to BUZZ IFF will be launched on February 18.

(Photo source: Facebook/Buzau International Arts Festival)

