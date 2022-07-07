Business

Business closures in Romania jump nearly 10% during first part of 2022

07 July 2022
The number of Romanian companies that closed in the first five months of the current year was 9,25% higher relative to the same period of last year. Some 29,634 Romanian companies were erased from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), according to data cited by Agerpres.

Numerically, most of the closures were in Bucharest (4,576), Timis county (1,344), Cluj (1,322), and Constanța (1,312). The fewest were in less populous counties like Ialomița (247), Călărași (258), and Covasna (266). The closures are proportional to the number of businesses registered in each of these counties.

The most important increases, however, were in Teleorman county, where almost 34% more companies closed this year than in early 2021. Vrancea (22,6%) and Sălaj (20,3%) also saw major increases in closures.

By fields of activity, the highest number of closures was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, construction, professional, scientific, and technical activities, and manufacturing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kawee Srital On | Dreamstime.com)

1

