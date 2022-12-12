Business

Business closures on the rise in Romania

12 December 2022
At least 58,276 companies in Romania were erased from the National Trade Register (ONRC) in the first 10 months of 2022, 10.44% more than in the same period last year, according to recent official data quoted by Argerpres.

Cluj county ranks among the top listers of cities with the highest increase percentage of closed companies in the first ten months of this year (22.44%), followed by Bucharest (9.94%), and the counties of Constanţa (9.83%), and Timiş (6.01%). Over 2,700 Cluj-based companies were delisted in the past months.

The capital, however, remained the city with the highest number of closures - over 9,400.

Tulcea county also saw a major increase in closures - 30.63%, as well as Botoşani at 23.25% and Vaslui at 22.67%.

On the opposite, the counties of Călăraşi (481 companies), Ialomiţa (482), and Covasna (486) recorded the least closures over the past ten months.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

