Burger King brings plant-based Whooper & Nuggets to Romania

Burger King announced that the plant-based Whopper & plant-based Nuggets have also been included in the menus of its restaurants in Romania.

Both meat lovers and flexitarians who still want to feel the taste and structure of meat can try the plant-based Whooper & Nuggets in one of the six Burger King restaurants in Bucharest. In addition, the new products can also be ordered from delivery platforms.

The plant-based Whopper consists of a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Meanwhile, Burger King said that, although they “look like the original and taste like the original,” the plant-based Nuggets do not require any chicken at all. “The new meat-free plant-based nuggets from Burger King are in no way inferior to the original in terms of taste and offer guests a tasty, plant-based alternative to the KING nuggets. The typical golden, crispy breading made of deep-fried batter envelops the delicate soy-based nuggets, which stand for a particularly crispy taste experience,” reads the press release.

To prepare the plant-based Whopper, the restaurants use the same grill as for the rest of the beef products. The mayonnaise contains egg yolk.

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)