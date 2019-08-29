Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania

Polish group AmRest, a leading European restaurant and foodservice platform, officially announced on Thursday (August 29) that it would open its first Burger King restaurant in Bucharest by the end of September 2019. The company also said it has future development plans in Romania.

Burger King plans to offer up to 100 new jobs in Romania in the near future, with a Crew Members’ monthly salary starting from RON 1,750 (EUR 370) net, and Managers’ salaries ranging between RON 2,500-3,800 (EUR 530-805) net, depending on the position. All Burger King employees will receive benefits such as meal tickets, medical care, and additional attractive bonuses, the company said. The Burger King restaurant will have a digitalized operating system that eases all operations in the kitchen and the customer serving process. Burger King plans to open more restaurants in Romania in the following years.

“We are very excited about opening our first Burger King Restaurant in Romania. The country’s growing economy offers a lot of potential and opportunities. Burger King is known worldwide for Flame Grilled Burgers. We are looking forward to providing customers in Romania our made-to-order Flame Grilled Burgers, sandwiches and sides with exceptional customer service. Our long-term development plans for Romania are ambitious, and we are committed to becoming an employer of choice and a trusted partner for our customers and suppliers,” stated Alan Laughlin, President Burger King AmRest.

AmRest Holdings is a leading multi-brand franchise restaurant operator in Europe with a portfolio of ten brands across 25 countries. AmRest operates franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and Burger King, proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog and KABB, as well as virtual brand Pokai. In Romania, AmRest operates the Starbucks coffee shop chain and, starting this year, the Burger King restaurant chain.

The biggest restaurant operators in Romania are Premier Capital, which operates the McDonald’s fast-food chain, and Sphera Franchise Group, which owns the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises on the local market.

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)