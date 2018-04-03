Bulgarian takes over as CEO of CertAsig Romania

Bulgarian Maria Rangelova was appointed CEO of insurance company CertAsig Romania, replacing James Grindley, who was promoted as head of CertAsig Group.

The appointment needs to be validated by the financial sector regulator ASF.

Rangelova was recently cleared by the ASF for the deputy director position within CertAsig Romania. Prior to this, Maria Rangelova was the director of the company’s Bulgarian subsidiary.

CertAsig recorded gross premiums underwritten of some EUR 14 million in Romania last year. Romania is the group’s biggest market, generating some 65% of its business. The group also operates in Turkey and Bulgaria, which generate the remaining 35% of its business.

CertAsig is a Romanian insurance company owned by Royalton Capital Investors II, an investment fund based in Luxembourg.

(photo source: LinkedIn)