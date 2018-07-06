Romanian museum in the race for European Museum Academy award

The Museum of Bucovina in Suceava, in northeastern Romania, is a candidate for this year’s DASA Award of the European Museum Academy, Agerpres reported.

The museum submitted its bid for the awards in January and, after a jury evaluation in June, it has been confirmed as a candidate.

The DASA Award, launched in 2010, is focused on excellence in learning opportunities provided by museums.

The Museum of Bucovina encompasses several museums, such as the Bucovina Village Museum, the Princely Fortress of Suceava, the History Museum or the Museum of Natural Sciences.

The bid for the DASA Award was focused on the Fortress of Suceava, which has become an important tourist attraction with its novel and interactive exhibition display, educational programs and cultural events built around the history of the site, and multimedia systems on medieval history topics.

The winner of the award will be announced in September in Aarhus, Denmark. More about the Museum of Bucovina here.

(Photo: Suceava fortress by Pudelek/ Wikipedia)

