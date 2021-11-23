Saint Nicholas fair to open at Village Museum in Bucharest

A Saint Nicholas fair will open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest between December 2 and December 5.

At the event, the public can find a selection of gifts created by artisans from all over the country. While the adults do the shopping, children can attend various workshops, where they can learn to craft season decorations. They can also attend a theater performance presenting the legend of Saint Nicholas, the museum announced.

A concert of carols is also part of the program.

Access to the event is ticket-based. Visitors need to show the Covid-19 pass and wear a mask throughout the duration of the visit, both indoors and outdoor.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)

