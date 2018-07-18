25 °C
Bucharest
Fair at Bucharest’s Village Museum marks Saint Ilie celebration

by Ro Insider
The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest will host on July 21 and July 22 a fair marking the Saint Ilie celebration.

The saint, considered the patron of summer, among others, is celebrated on July 20. His celebration marks the middle of pastoral summer, when shepherds separated the rams from the sheep, and when beekeepers cut the honeycombs.

The fair will bring to the museum various craftsmen, displaying their talent. The program also includes artistic moments, book launches, and educational activities for children.

(Photo: Muzeul Satului Dimitrie Gusti Facebook Page)

Romania Insider
