Administration

Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means

22 August 2024

The main bike lane network in Bucharest will reach 150km within ten years from 25 km currently, while the secondary bike lane network under the supervision of the six districts may measure 400km, according to the Velo Plan Bucharest, currently under public debate.

Radu Andronic, the representative of FIP Consulting, the company that elaborates the document, believes that if the Plan is implemented, Bucharest will become a "new Amsterdam or a new Paris," given that, currently, the bicycle paths "more or less efficient" from the capital total 25km, Profit.ro reported.

Andronic also specified that the authors of the Plan propose "the redistribution of public space in a fair way" between all modes of transport. 

Thus, in order to arrange the lanes, a "soft approach" is proposed regarding the redistribution of public space. Reconfiguration of the parking alignments, their elimination, or the reduction of some traffic lanes will be pursued first. 

To a lesser extent, it will be resorted to the elimination of some traffic lanes, the restructuring of some green space alignments, or the reduction of the pavement surface.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

