Downtown Bucharest urban fountains resume multimedia shows this week

Symphony of Water/Simfonia Apei, the water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Unirii Square, downtown Bucharest, starts a new season this week. The fifth edition is scheduled to kick off Friday, May 17.

The roughly 45-minute shows will have different themes, celebrating local stars from sports, science or art, News.ro reported. Access to these weekend performances is free of charge.

In May and August, the shows will start at 21:00, and in June and July at 21:30. In September, they will begin at 20:00.

Road traffic will be restricted on Unirii Boulevard, the segment between Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard and Splaiul Independenței (fountain area), on the days and time intervals when the shows take place.

The urban fountains in Unirii Square were upgraded and reopened in 2018.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)