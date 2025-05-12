Bucharest Tribunal hands Romgaz, OMV Petrom win over Greenpeace in Neptun Deep project

Romania’s energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced on Monday, May 12, that the Bucharest Tribunal rejected Greenpeace's action to block the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea, and ruled that the NGO must pay RON 80,000 to the developers Romgaz and OMV Petrom.

Greenpeace Romania sued OMV Petrom, Romgaz, the Tuzla City Hall and Local Council, the Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administration, and the “Grigore Antipa” National Institute for Marine Research and Development for irregularities in approval processes and lack of transparency regarding crucial data on toxic substances to be discharged into the Black Sea. The organization also believes that Romania’s energy independence can be guaranteed through renewable energy, energy efficiency, and storage capacities.

The court, however, found the arguments unconvincing, according to the energy minister.

“This ruling confirms once again that many of such actions initiated against Romania’s strategic projects are either unfounded or inadmissible. These lawsuits cost us time, money, and major opportunities for development and national security. Today, Romania won not just a trial, but an important battle for our strategic interests,” said Burduja.

According to the minister, Romania cannot allow essential projects for its energy security to be sabotaged.

“Neptun Deep is an essential project not only for Romania but for the entire region, ensuring Romanian gas, cheap and abundant, for Romanians, our brothers across the Prut, and all our neighbors, at a fair price,” the official emphasized.

The NGO, in turn, said the tribunal did not directly analyze the case of environmental illegality.

“We are in an atypical legal situation, in which some courts take into account problematic aspects of environmental permits, while others do not. Environmental risks remain, even if they were not addressed in this case,” Greenpeace told Agerpres.

On March 25, OMV Petrom and Romgaz announced the start of drilling for the development and exploitation of the Pelican South and Domino natural gas fields in the Neptun Deep block, located 160 km offshore in the Black Sea. The two companies are jointly investing up to EUR 4 billion in the development of the Neptun Deep project.

