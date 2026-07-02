Bucharest Tissue Bank completed but facing staffing gap amid Romania’s hiring freeze

Representatives of the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration stated on Wednesday, July 1, that construction works at the new Colentina Hospital Tissue Bank building are complete and that the acceptance report will be signed this month.

The new building has one basement level, a ground floor, one upper floor, and a partial technical floor, with a built-up area of 501.56 square meters and a total floor area of 1,535.29 square meters.

The building was designed and constructed in accordance with the strictest environmental and energy efficiency standards, and the total value of the project stands at RON 37.2 million, provided from the Bucharest local budget.

Within this medical facility, four essential categories of tissues will be collected, tested, and stored: bone-tendon tissue, skin, corneas, and heart valves. The operationalization of the Tissue Bank will provide the necessary support for performing a greater number of transplants, facilitating faster interventions nationwide.

While the building is complete, the staffing of the new Tissue Bank is still unclear, according to the same source. "The medical staff who will operate the Tissue Bank will be provided through the specialized department of Colentina Clinical Hospital. At this time, ASSMB does not have updated information regarding the number of staff assigned to this structure," ASSMB representatives also stated for News.ro.

The existing tissue bank, which has been operating for several years within the structure of Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, employs seven people: two doctors and five nurses who operate the osteotendinous tissue bank.

However, the new multi-tissue bank, which is scheduled to be accepted this month, will reportedly require a total of 29 staff members, including five doctors, two biologists, and twelve nurses. This means that the hospital will need to hire additional staff for the new multi-tissue bank to function optimally. At present, hiring in the healthcare system is frozen, although hospitals may submit requests to the government through a memorandum.

Training the new staff will also present problems. After the construction of the new Tissue Bank is officially accepted, the organizational structure of the new unit must be approved, followed by securing funding for the professional training of the personnel who will work in the new multi-tissue bank, which is considered a strategic facility.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: bogart.ro)