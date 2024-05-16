 

MSCI adds four more Romanian companies to its indices

16 May 2024

The shares of four other companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will be included in the MSCI Frontier, MSCI Romania, MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI. Romania will thus have 30 listed companies part of the MSCI indices as of June 1, 2024.

 

The shares of telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI) will be included in the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania, indices only including companies from the Mid Cap and Large Cap categories.

The shares of aluminium producer Alro (ALR), aerospace manufacturer IAR SA Brasov (IARV) and real estate developer Impact Developer and Contractor (IMP) will be included in the indices MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI.

In the MSCI Frontier Markets indices, Romania will be represented by 30 listed companies: Alro (ALR),  Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Conpet (COTE), COMPA (CMP), Digi Communications (DIGI), DN Agrar Group (DN), Hidroelectrica (H2O), IAR SA Brasov (IARV), Impact Developer and Contractor (IMP) Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom (SNP), Romgaz (SNG), Electrica (EL), MedLife (M), One United Properties (ONE), Teraplast (TRP), Transelectrica (TEL), Transgaz (TGN), TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), Bittnet Systems (BNET), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB), Antibiotice (ATB), Prospectiuni (PRSN), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Safetech Innovations (SAFE), Simtel Team (SMTL), Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) and 2B Intelligent Soft (BENTO).

MSCI is one of the leading providers of global benchmark indices. Romania is currently classified by MSCI as a Frontier Market.

On the other hand, Romania is classified as an Emerging Market by the global indices provider FTSE Russell, being represented by 15 companies: AROBS Transilvania Software, Banca Transilvania, Electrica, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Teraplast, Aquila Part Prod, Bittnet Systems, Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Franchise Group.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

