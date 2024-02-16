Four more Romanian companies included in MSCI indices starting March 2024

MSCI, one of the major global providers of benchmark indices, has announced it will include four more Romanian companies in its MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI (Investable Market Index) in the Small Cap category.

The four new companies included in the two indices are software company 2B Intelligent Soft (BENTO), automotive producer Compa (CMP), farming group DN Agrar (DN) and prospecting company Prospectiuni (PRSN).

The shares of a Romanian company already included in the MSCI indices, Transport Trade Services (TTS), will be upgraded from Small Cap to Mid Cap/Large Cap and will be part of the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices. Meanwhile, the shares of FMCG distributor Aquila (AQ) will be excluded from the MSCI Frontier Small Cap and MSCI Romania Small Cap indices as the market capitalization of the company exceeded the maximum allowed threshold of these indices.

As a result, Romania will a number of 26 listed companies part of the MSCI frontier indices starting March 1, 2024.

The MSCI Frontier Markets indices also include the following companies: Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Hidroelectrica (H2O), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom (SNP), Romgaz (SNG), Electrica (EL), MedLife (M), One United Properties (ONE), Teraplast (TRP), Transelectrica (TEL), Transgaz (TGN), TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), Bittnet Systems (BNET), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB), Conpet (COTE), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Safetech Innovations (SAFE), Simtel Team (SMTL), and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG).

Romania is currently classified by MSCI as a Frontier Market.

On the other hand, Romania is classified as an Emerging Market by the global indices provider FTSE Russell, which has included 13 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in its indices: Banca Transilvania, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Teraplast, Aquila Part Prod, Bittnet Systems, Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, and Sphera Franchise Group.

(Photo source: BVB)