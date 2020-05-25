More than 10,000 Bucharest residents to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

A total of 10,500 Bucharest residents will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies within a testing program of the capital’s City Hall, mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Sunday, May 24.

The general mayor and the six district mayors are to launch the testing campaign today, May 25, during a press conference.

The project will be carried out on “a sample already made by INSP (e.n. National Institute of Public Health) specialists of 10,500 Bucharest residents from all sectors of the capital, by different age groups, from most Bucharest neighborhoods,” Firea said, quoted by local Agerpres. Testing will be done at the National Arena.

“At the end of these tests we will find out how the coronavirus circulated in Bucharest, which is the number of people who have already been infected and immunized, and we will be able, together with the central authorities, to take more appropriate relaxation measures for the community,” Firea also said.

Another free testing campaign of the Bucharest City Hall was launched last Friday, May 22, for Bucharest residents who want to get tested for COVID-19 infection. Real-Time PCR tests will be used in this project, and 11,000 Bucharest residents can volunteer to get tested. By Monday morning, May 25, 8,500 people have registered on the dedicated online platform testampentrubucuresti.assmb.ro, the mayor announced on Facebook.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)