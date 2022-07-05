Social

Sibiu sets speed limit for e-scooters in parks

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Sibiu, in central Romania, decided to set a speed limit of 5km/h for electric scooters used in the city’s parks.

The measure has been implemented in the Sub Arini, Astra, Tineretului and Ștrand parks, the city hall said.

Signage warns those who use e-scooters to lower the speed, and the City Hall has also requested the two operators renting e-scooters in Sibiu to limit the speed when the GPS registers the vehicle in a park. The Traffic Police will also check that the rule is followed.

A speed limit was also set for e-scooters in pedestrian areas in the city’s historic center, Turnul Sfatului reported.

(Photo: Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Social

Sibiu sets speed limit for e-scooters in parks

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Sibiu, in central Romania, decided to set a speed limit of 5km/h for electric scooters used in the city’s parks.

The measure has been implemented in the Sub Arini, Astra, Tineretului and Ștrand parks, the city hall said.

Signage warns those who use e-scooters to lower the speed, and the City Hall has also requested the two operators renting e-scooters in Sibiu to limit the speed when the GPS registers the vehicle in a park. The Traffic Police will also check that the rule is followed.

A speed limit was also set for e-scooters in pedestrian areas in the city’s historic center, Turnul Sfatului reported.

(Photo: Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport