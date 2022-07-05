Sibiu sets speed limit for e-scooters in parks

The City Hall of Sibiu, in central Romania, decided to set a speed limit of 5km/h for electric scooters used in the city’s parks.

The measure has been implemented in the Sub Arini, Astra, Tineretului and Ștrand parks, the city hall said.

Signage warns those who use e-scooters to lower the speed, and the City Hall has also requested the two operators renting e-scooters in Sibiu to limit the speed when the GPS registers the vehicle in a park. The Traffic Police will also check that the rule is followed.

A speed limit was also set for e-scooters in pedestrian areas in the city’s historic center, Turnul Sfatului reported.

