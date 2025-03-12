Bucharest Pride: Diversity march to hold anniversary edition in June

The 20th edition of the Bucharest Pride march is scheduled for June 7, organizer Accept announced.

The march, where organizers expect some 30,000 participants, is part of a series of events taking place throughout June, including debates, exhibitions, film screenings, parties, and workshops.

The march will follow its established route: Calea Victoriei – Parcul Izvor, from the Government building to the Parliament HQ. Last year, more than 27,000 people participated in the march, the organizers said.

"We are celebrating two decades of Bucharest Pride in a difficult political context, where the far-right discourse dominates the public space and some politicians from traditional parties are under the impression that they can gain the lost trust of Romanian voters by using the LGBTI community as a scapegoat in the electoral campaign," Teodora Roseti-Ion-Rotaru, co-president of Accept said in the release announcing the event.

The Bucharest Pride march is part of the Bucharest Pride Week, set to take place between May 30 and June 7.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

