Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks

The prosecutors working with the Bucharest Court have opened legal action against nine Bucharest police agents for the crimes of illegally detaining and torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks in a public venue, as required by the coronavirus prevention rules. Eight of them have been detained for 24 hours, the prosecutors announced in a press release quoted by News.ro.

On September 1, 2020, while on a mission in the area of Calea Şerban Vodă in Bucharest, the police agents were approached by two people who drew their attention to the fact that they were not wearing masks.

In response, seven police agents cuffed and transported one of the people to a plot of land located at the outskirts of Bucharest, in District 4. There, five of the policemen hit the person for 30 minutes, the prosecutors said. Two other police agents stood by while their colleagues were beating the person, who was eventually abandoned there.

At the same time, two police agents illegally cuffed and locked the other person in a police vehicle. They took the person to the Zeţari area, in Bucharest’s District 5, “where they un-cuffed and abandoned the individual on a dark street,” the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors working with the Bucharest Tribunal and the General Anticorruption Department are investigating the case.

(Photo: Adel Al Haddad/ Inquam Photos)

