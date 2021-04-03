Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 09:58
Justice

Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks

04 March 2021
The prosecutors working with the Bucharest Court have opened legal action against nine Bucharest police agents for the crimes of illegally detaining and torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks in a public venue, as required by the coronavirus prevention rules. Eight of them have been detained for 24 hours, the prosecutors announced in a press release quoted by News.ro.

On September 1, 2020, while on a mission in the area of Calea Şerban Vodă in Bucharest, the police agents were approached by two people who drew their attention to the fact that they were not wearing masks.

In response, seven police agents cuffed and transported one of the people to a plot of land located at the outskirts of Bucharest, in District 4. There, five of the policemen hit the person for 30 minutes, the prosecutors said. Two other police agents stood by while their colleagues were beating the person, who was eventually abandoned there.

At the same time, two police agents illegally cuffed and locked the other person in a police vehicle. They took the person to the Zeţari area, in Bucharest’s District 5, “where they un-cuffed and abandoned the individual on a dark street,” the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors working with the Bucharest Tribunal and the General Anticorruption Department are investigating the case.

(Photo: Adel Al Haddad/ Inquam Photos)

