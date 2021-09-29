Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Events

Exhibitions, film screenings and live music at Bucharest Photofest in October

29 September 2021
Bucharest Photofest, one of the most important photography festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition between October 1 and October 10.

The event's program consists of more than 35 events held in 10 venues in the city, such as exhibitions, film screenings, presentations, discussions and debates, portfolio reviews, and live concerts. Over 50 artists from countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United States of America and the Republic of Moldova will join the festival, according to News.ro.

The events will take place at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, the Peasant Museum Cinema, Victoria Hub, Golden Tulip Bucharest, Uzina Coffee, Goethe-Institut, Carturesti Modul, Carturesti Carousel, the Czech Center and Deschis Gastrobar.

Some of the photography exhibitions part of the festival are "Faces of Autism" by young photographer David Stescu, a project that aims to explore the many facets of autism through portraits of children, young people and adults; "Among You" by M'hammed Kilito, which documents the identity of young Moroccans who demand their right to be different and who celebrate diversity; and "Václav Havel through the lens of Jiří Jírů," which offers a retrospective of the work of Jiří Jírů, president Václav Havel's personal photographer from 1993 to 2000.

Further details about the festival are available here.

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)

