Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania

Romania is probably not the most famous wine producer in the world, but figures do place it among the largest in Europe and even worldwide. A trip to one of the local wineries can be an exciting experience due to the beautiful landscapes and the amazing wines tourists can discover there. In this article, we’ve selected wineries from different regions of Romania to consider for a visit this autumn.

1000 Chipuri Winery

Located about 80 km north of Bucharest and only 25 km of Ploiesti, the 1000 Chipuri Winery (which would translate as the 1000 Faces Winery) is an excellent choice for a short break in a quiet landscape away from the city noise. The vineyard is located in Urlati in the Dealu Mare region, one of the most famous in Romania, and covers more than 60 hectares.

Photo: Facebook/1000 de Chipuri

Visitors can choose this winery for tastings, private parties, seminars, team buildings, or other types of events, as the offer also includes accommodation and dining options. Booking can be made by phone or email. Further details here.

Rotenberg Winery

Also in the Dealu Mare region, the Rotenberg winery, restored in 2007, invites visitors to discover the secrets of winemaking and try the wines produced here. Twenty-three hectares of vineyards are cultivated between the communes of Ceptura and Fantanele in Prahova county, growing mainly Merlot grapes (and also a little Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon).

Photo: Rotenberg.ro

Visitors can choose between different types of packages. For example, a visit + the tasting of 4 wines costs RON 75 per person (only for groups of minimum 4 persons). Bike tours or options for corporate events are also available. Find out more here.

La Salina Winery

Those planning to (re)discover the fantastic underground world of Turda Salt Mine (Salina Turda) should also add the La Salina Winery to their “to see” list. The vineyard is located in the immediate vicinity of Turda Salt Mine, more precisely about 100 meters from it, on the Durgau Hills, an area with a secular tradition in viticulture.

Photo: Facebook/Crama La Salina

This location in the heart of Transylvania offers a wide variety of experiences, from tours of the 70-hectare vineyard and the cellar to wine tastings or fun visits at the Salina Equines riding centre. Visitors can also find accommodation in the 13-room guesthouse or try dishes cooked after authentic Transylvanian recipes at the local restaurant. More information here.

Liliac Winery

The region of Transylvania is probably the tourist hotspot of Romania, many visitors being curious to see this place surrounded by stories about vampires and ghosts. But tasty wine is also produced here, and a visit to a local winery will most surely be a bonus for your trip.

Photo: Facebook/Liliac

One such place is the Liliac Winery in Mures County, which has revitalized the Lechinta wine region. Here, the grapes, hand harvested from about 52 hectares of vineyards, are carefully transformed into white, rose and red varieties of wine. During a journey into the world of Liliac, visitors can taste all the wines produced here, enjoy culinary experiences and take a tour of the vineyard. Further details here.

Domeniile Clos des Colombes

Situated near the Comorova forest on the Black Sea Shore, Clos des Colombes is the result of a daring dream of Anne Marie Rosenberg, who turned an old farm into a wine estate. The small winery also has a restaurant and accommodation options, making it a great place for a relaxing weekend at the seaside, with plenty of tasty wines and delicious foods to try.

Photo: Closdescolombes.eu

Clos des Colombes also organizes wine tastings for its visitors, and it can also host private or corporate events. Find out more here.

Avincis Winery - Vila Dobrusa

As its official website says, Avincis is the continuation of a family story with a passion for wines. It all started more than 90 years ago when Maria and Iancu Ramniceanu bought a manor surrounded by vineyards in the region of Dragasani. Fast forward to 2007, their great-granddaughter and her husband gave a new life to the family’s estate, creating a special place for wine lovers.

Photo: Avincis.ro

Today, the Vila Dobrusa estate, which opened its gates to wine lovers in the summer of 2011, comprises the manor, the Avincis winery, 43 hectares of vineyards, and several hectares of forestland. So a stay here can prove to be quite an experience: the winery, the manor, the landscaping and architectural arrangement, as well as the areas covered by vineyards, are the main aesthetic landmarks of the domain. Further details are available here.

(Opening photo: Vojtaheroutcom/Dreamstime.com)