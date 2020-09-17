Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Events
Bucharest Opera reopens for indoor performances
17 September 2020
The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) reopens for indoor performances this weekend, after a six-month shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In keeping with the authorities’ recommendations concerning social distancing, tickets for only 130 seats of the Grand Hall’s 915 will be on sale, ONB announced. 

The first indoor performance is Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, September 19, followed by Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, on Sunday, September 20.

Another performance is scheduled for September 13, a concert dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, followed by Carmina Burana on September 26, and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on September 27.

Tickets are available at the Bucharest Opera’s ticket office and on its website

(Photo: Colicaranica | Dreamstime.com)

