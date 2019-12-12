Romania Insider
Bucharest municipality fails to get electric buses for the price it expected
12 December 2019
Bucharest City Hall has canceled the tender for 100 electric buses because none of the two offers it received met the requirements, Economica.net reported.

The procurement procedure was launched on March 19, and by the June 7 deadline, only Turkish-German association Bozankaya - Sileo and an importer of Chinese buses - Byd submitted offers.

The Chinese bus offer was rejected in the technical stage and the Turkish bus offer was disqualified in the financial stage.

The municipality expected a total price of RON 220 million (EUR 46.3 mln), VAT not included.

The municipality expected an autonomy of 250 km for the buses plus full warranty (accumulators included).

The contract was 80% financed from the European Union’s budget.

