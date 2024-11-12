Society

Bucharest celebrates National Day with military parade on December 1

12 November 2024

Bucharest will host the annual National Day parade on December 1, with both Romanian troops and foreign soldiers from NATO-allied countries stationed in the country participating in the event, the Ministry of Defense announced.

As in previous years, the parade will be held at Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph, starting at 10 AM.

In honor of the National Day, Romanian Army representatives will support local authorities in organizing ceremonies at various garrisons across the country, the ministry also said. Meanwhile, troops stationed abroad will conduct military ceremonies as well.

Additionally, the national flag will be raised at all military institutions, and a full flag display, known as “Marele Pavoaz,” will be flown on both naval and river vessels.

Romania also holds the parliamentary elections on December 1.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

