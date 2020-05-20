Top Bucharest museums reopen for visitors

Several of the most popular museums in Bucharest have reopened their doors to visitors on Wednesday, May 20. Among them, the National Museum of Romanian History, the National Museum of Art of Romania, and the “Dimitrie Gusti” Village Museum.

The National Art Museum of Romania and the Museum of Art Collections announced they reopened to the public on May 20, after more than two months of temporary closure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The day chosen for the reopening is a special one for the Art Museum, as the institution marks 70 years since its inauguration.

The temporary operating schedule of the institution will be from Wednesday to Sunday between 11:00 and 17:00.

The National Museum of Romanian History also announced that it would open to visitors on May 20. Visiting hours are 10:00 to 18:00 from Wednesday to Sunday.

Another famous museum that opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday is the “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 to 18:30, Monday to Sunday.

All those visiting the museums have to respect a set of safety rules. For example, visitors are required to wear protective masks and use the disinfectant dispensers installed at entrances. Plus, their temperatures will be checked before entering the museum.

Visitors can’t form groups of more than three people (except for families with two or more children), and they have to respect the social distancing rules (keep a distance of 1.5 m from other visitors).

The National Art Museum and the Museum of History also announced that they would not organize guided tours or educational programs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: The National Art Museum of Romania)