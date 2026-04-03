Administration

Bucharest to merge its cultural institutions into one entity

03 April 2026

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The Bucharest General Council voted on April 2 to merge the city’s seven institutions running cultural programs into one entity.

As such, Arcub, Creart, Proedus, Lumina Cultural Center, Expo Arte Cultural Center, the Youth Center, and the Arts School will merge into the new Bucharest Urban Arts and Events.

The move is part of a wider restructuring drive announced by mayor Ciprian Ciucu, who is looking to cut costs after announcing the city hall was in dire financial straits

The new institution is expected to gather all the cultural and educational programs and events that the seven distinct institutions have had so far. It is expected to become operational on June 15, G4media.ro reported.

It will also organize a recruitment process, as the existing staff in the seven institutions will not automatically transfer to the new one.
Bucharest Urban Arts and Events is set to cover the organization of festivals, fairs, and public events, develop and coordinate cultural programs, and administer cultural venues. It will be funded from the local budget but will also be able to generate revenues from ticket sales, rental activities, or sponsorships.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Administration

Bucharest to merge its cultural institutions into one entity

03 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest General Council voted on April 2 to merge the city’s seven institutions running cultural programs into one entity.

As such, Arcub, Creart, Proedus, Lumina Cultural Center, Expo Arte Cultural Center, the Youth Center, and the Arts School will merge into the new Bucharest Urban Arts and Events.

The move is part of a wider restructuring drive announced by mayor Ciprian Ciucu, who is looking to cut costs after announcing the city hall was in dire financial straits

The new institution is expected to gather all the cultural and educational programs and events that the seven distinct institutions have had so far. It is expected to become operational on June 15, G4media.ro reported.

It will also organize a recruitment process, as the existing staff in the seven institutions will not automatically transfer to the new one.
Bucharest Urban Arts and Events is set to cover the organization of festivals, fairs, and public events, develop and coordinate cultural programs, and administer cultural venues. It will be funded from the local budget but will also be able to generate revenues from ticket sales, rental activities, or sponsorships.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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