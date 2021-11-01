Moldovan runner wins Bucharest Marathon 2021

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Ivan Siuris from the Republic of Moldova won the 2021 Bucharest Marathon on Sunday, October 31. He finished the 42-km race in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 35 seconds.

Romanian runner Alexandru Ilie Corneschi was close behind, finishing the race in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 49 seconds. Ognjen Stojanovic was third with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 18 seconds.

In the women’s category, the fastest runner was Romanian Adelina Paulina Bălţoi, with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds, according to News.ro. Two other Romanian runners crossed the finish line next - Ionela Ecaterina Puia (second place, 2 hours, 53 minutes and 44 seconds) and Anca Diana Istrate (third place, 2 hours, 55 minutes and 10 seconds).

The 2021 edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon was held in the October 30-31 weekend without spectators due to COVID-related restrictions. The event, open to vaccinated athletes and those who showed proof of previous infection, attracted over 3,200 participants.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)