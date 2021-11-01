Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Moldovan runner wins Bucharest Marathon 2021

01 November 2021
Ivan Siuris from the Republic of Moldova won the 2021 Bucharest Marathon on Sunday, October 31. He finished the 42-km race in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 35 seconds.

Romanian runner Alexandru Ilie Corneschi was close behind, finishing the race in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 49 seconds. Ognjen Stojanovic was third with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 18 seconds.

In the women’s category, the fastest runner was Romanian Adelina Paulina Bălţoi, with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds, according to News.ro. Two other Romanian runners crossed the finish line next - Ionela Ecaterina Puia (second place, 2 hours, 53 minutes and 44 seconds) and Anca Diana Istrate (third place, 2 hours, 55 minutes and 10 seconds).

The 2021 edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon was held in the October 30-31 weekend without spectators due to COVID-related restrictions. The event, open to vaccinated athletes and those who showed proof of previous infection, attracted over 3,200 participants.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

