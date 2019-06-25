Bucharest jazz festival lines up Camille Bertault, CALI Quartet

Camille Bertault, CALI Quartet, Sebastian Burneci and Em4ncipation are among the artists performing at this year’s edition of Bucharest Jazz Festival. The event takes place between July 1 and July 7 in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square.

The public will get to listen to classic jazz, swing, modern jazz, fusion and symphonic jazz performances at the event, curator Cristian Soleanu explained.

European jazz sensation Camille Bertault will present in Bucharest her newest album Pas de géant. Her concert will include tribute pieces to Coltrane, vocal versions of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, but also cover versions of Serge Gainsbourg’s piece Comment te dire adieu.

Also performing at the event are Toma Dimitriu Quartet, pianist Johnny Bica, trumpeter Alex Sipiagin and Bucharest Jazz Orchestra, and Florin Niculescu Quartet. Em4ncipation will perform alongside rapper Yah Supreme.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Sorin Toma/ Bucharest Jazz Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]