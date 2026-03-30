Administration

Bucharest City Hall plans full inventory of city-owned properties

30 March 2026

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Bucharest City Hall has launched its first comprehensive inventory of municipal assets in more than three decades, aiming to create a unified database of all buildings, land, and garages owned or administered by the city. The initiative is intended to assess their condition and identify ways to reintegrate them into the local economy, the authorities said.

Mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced the formation of a multi-agency group to carry out the project, which will involve mapping and evaluating thousands of properties across the capital.

“We need to find out what properties we have, their physical and legal condition, whether there are disputes, and their surface area. Then we will decide how to save them, how to capitalize on them, and how to bring them back into the economic circuit so they can be returned to society,” the mayor said. 

“Some will enter consolidation programs, others can be rehabilitated through partnerships with the private sector, while others may be concessioned or rented out. But we cannot continue like this, because the city is falling apart on us,” he added.

The process will involve several municipal institutions responsible for housing, urban planning, public assets, and local administration, which will be working together to create a complete picture of the city’s real estate portfolio.

The inventory is expected to be completed by mid-July.

irina.marica@romania-insdier.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Normal
Administration

Bucharest City Hall plans full inventory of city-owned properties

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall has launched its first comprehensive inventory of municipal assets in more than three decades, aiming to create a unified database of all buildings, land, and garages owned or administered by the city. The initiative is intended to assess their condition and identify ways to reintegrate them into the local economy, the authorities said.

Mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced the formation of a multi-agency group to carry out the project, which will involve mapping and evaluating thousands of properties across the capital.

“We need to find out what properties we have, their physical and legal condition, whether there are disputes, and their surface area. Then we will decide how to save them, how to capitalize on them, and how to bring them back into the economic circuit so they can be returned to society,” the mayor said. 

“Some will enter consolidation programs, others can be rehabilitated through partnerships with the private sector, while others may be concessioned or rented out. But we cannot continue like this, because the city is falling apart on us,” he added.

The process will involve several municipal institutions responsible for housing, urban planning, public assets, and local administration, which will be working together to create a complete picture of the city’s real estate portfolio.

The inventory is expected to be completed by mid-July.

irina.marica@romania-insdier.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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