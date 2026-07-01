Education

Bucharest high school to launch Romania's first musical theater education program

01 July 2026

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Students in Romania will soon be able to train as musical theater performers and live production technicians as part of their regular high school curriculum under a new pilot education program launching in the 2026-2027 school year. The initiative is the first of its kind in the country and will be introduced at the Politehnica High School in Bucharest.

The program is being developed by Politehnica High School Bucharest in partnership with the Comic Opera for Children and the National Cantus Mundi Program as part of the Education Ministry's national pilot program for alternative high school curricula.

The students will be able to choose between two specializations: an artistic track focused on acting, singing, dance, diction, and stage performance, or a technical track preparing them for careers in stage sound, lighting, and visual production. The optional subject will include 12 hours of weekly training integrated into the school timetable.

A key component of the program is practical experience. Students in the artistic track will perform in productions staged by the Comic Opera for Children, while those pursuing the technical specialization will complete internships during productions organized by the Madrigal National Chamber Choir and the Cantus Mundi Program.

The initiative builds on the experience of the School of Musical program, developed over the past four years by the Comic Opera for Children and Cantus Mundi. The program has trained hundreds of children and teenagers who have appeared in productions including The Sound of Music, School of Rock, Annie JR., Matilda, the Musical, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In 2025, Matilda, the Musical won the UNITER Award for Best Children's Performance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Education

Bucharest high school to launch Romania's first musical theater education program

01 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Students in Romania will soon be able to train as musical theater performers and live production technicians as part of their regular high school curriculum under a new pilot education program launching in the 2026-2027 school year. The initiative is the first of its kind in the country and will be introduced at the Politehnica High School in Bucharest.

The program is being developed by Politehnica High School Bucharest in partnership with the Comic Opera for Children and the National Cantus Mundi Program as part of the Education Ministry's national pilot program for alternative high school curricula.

The students will be able to choose between two specializations: an artistic track focused on acting, singing, dance, diction, and stage performance, or a technical track preparing them for careers in stage sound, lighting, and visual production. The optional subject will include 12 hours of weekly training integrated into the school timetable.

A key component of the program is practical experience. Students in the artistic track will perform in productions staged by the Comic Opera for Children, while those pursuing the technical specialization will complete internships during productions organized by the Madrigal National Chamber Choir and the Cantus Mundi Program.

The initiative builds on the experience of the School of Musical program, developed over the past four years by the Comic Opera for Children and Cantus Mundi. The program has trained hundreds of children and teenagers who have appeared in productions including The Sound of Music, School of Rock, Annie JR., Matilda, the Musical, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In 2025, Matilda, the Musical won the UNITER Award for Best Children's Performance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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