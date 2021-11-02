Leos Carax’s Annette to open Bucharest Experimental Film Festival

Annette, the film that brought Leos Carax the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes festival, is scheduled to open the 2021 edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF).

The musical, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is Carax’s first English-language film.

BIEFF’s selection also includes the latest feature of director Tsai Ming-liang, Days, which received a special mention at the 2020 Berlinale. The film will screen at the closing of this year’s edition of BIEFF, on November 20.

BIEFF, a festival dedicated to new ways of exploring cinematic language, is scheduled to take place between November 17 and November 21.

A program of screenings and debates will be held at Cinemateca Eforie, Elvire Popesco Cinema, and at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania.

Tickets and passes are available at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival BIEFF Facebook Page)

