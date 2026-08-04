Bucharest court suspends five more government decisions at PSD request

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has suspended five additional government decisions challenged by Romania’s opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), bringing to 11 the number of decisions suspended after being referred to the court by the party, the government said on August 3, according to Hotnews.ro.

The government said it would appeal the rulings, which prevent the implementation of measures covering employment bonuses, unpaid fines, external funding, livestock support and staffing at the nuclear regulator.

The five decisions suspended on August 3 concern bonuses for young people upon their first employment, the suspension of permits for unpaid fines, the management of almost EUR 600 million in external funds, support measures for individual livestock breeders and a reduction in the number of positions at the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities.

PSD has challenged 12 government decisions in total. One was subsequently withdrawn by acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan, leaving 11 before the court. The Court of Appeal has now suspended all 11.

The legal proceedings have moved rapidly. PSD referred the decisions to court on July 29, and the Court of Appeal summoned government representatives on the same day. The first group of cases was heard on July 30, while the remaining cases were scheduled for August 3.

The disputes form part of a wider confrontation between PSD and the interim government, which has been operating with limited powers following the collapse of the previous governing coalition.

PSD president Sorin Grindeanu said last week that the party had submitted preliminary complaints against decisions adopted at the government meeting of July 23.

“They all aim to exceed the constitutional and legal limits of the mandate of a dismissed government, because they promote new policies and represent the exercise of ministerial powers after the expiration of the 45-day term,” Grindeanu said.

PSD argues that the interim ministers no longer have the constitutional authority to adopt the measures because their mandate has expired. The government disputes the position and has indicated that it considers the decisions lawful.

The latest court rulings add to uncertainty over the implementation of government measures while Romania remains without a fully empowered administration and political parties continue negotiations over the formation of a new government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)