A company in Bucharest’s District 1 was fined for having medical waste, including syringes, needles, catheters, and IV tubing, stored inappropriately in open air.

Following an inspection by the National Environmental Guard on August 7, 2024, the company, Sterileco SRL, was fined RON 300,000 (EUR 60,000) for violating environmental regulations. The inspectors discovered the waste, some of which was stored in yellow bags marked with biological hazard warnings, in the company’s yard, according to News.ro.

In response to these findings, the Environmental Guard not only issued the fine but also filed a criminal complaint, prompting police investigations. The Environmental Protection Agency was also notified to suspend the company’s integrated environmental permit.

The company was also instructed to conduct environmental impact assessments for water, air, and soil potentially affected by improper waste storage. If pollution levels exceed legal limits, the company must implement remediation measures.

The waste, including infectious materials from medical facilities, was found mixed with soil on a concrete platform, covering approximately 100 square meters. Investigators identified 49 containers on the site, with some of the waste already loaded into 15 containers. Since the waste was not stored in authorized areas and was exposed to the elements, the situation met the criteria for a potential environmental crime under Romanian law.

