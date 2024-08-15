Environment

Bucharest company fined for storing hazardous medical waste outdoor

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A company in Bucharest’s District 1 was fined for having medical waste, including syringes, needles, catheters, and IV tubing, stored inappropriately in open air.

Following an inspection by the National Environmental Guard on August 7, 2024, the company, Sterileco SRL, was fined RON 300,000 (EUR 60,000) for violating environmental regulations. The inspectors discovered the waste, some of which was stored in yellow bags marked with biological hazard warnings, in the company’s yard, according to News.ro.

In response to these findings, the Environmental Guard not only issued the fine but also filed a criminal complaint, prompting police investigations. The Environmental Protection Agency was also notified to suspend the company’s integrated environmental permit. 

The company was also instructed to conduct environmental impact assessments for water, air, and soil potentially affected by improper waste storage. If pollution levels exceed legal limits, the company must implement remediation measures. 

The waste, including infectious materials from medical facilities, was found mixed with soil on a concrete platform, covering approximately 100 square meters. Investigators identified 49 containers on the site, with some of the waste already loaded into 15 containers. Since the waste was not stored in authorized areas and was exposed to the elements, the situation met the criteria for a potential environmental crime under Romanian law.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Garda Nationala de Mediu on Facebook)

Normal
Environment

Bucharest company fined for storing hazardous medical waste outdoor

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A company in Bucharest’s District 1 was fined for having medical waste, including syringes, needles, catheters, and IV tubing, stored inappropriately in open air.

Following an inspection by the National Environmental Guard on August 7, 2024, the company, Sterileco SRL, was fined RON 300,000 (EUR 60,000) for violating environmental regulations. The inspectors discovered the waste, some of which was stored in yellow bags marked with biological hazard warnings, in the company’s yard, according to News.ro.

In response to these findings, the Environmental Guard not only issued the fine but also filed a criminal complaint, prompting police investigations. The Environmental Protection Agency was also notified to suspend the company’s integrated environmental permit. 

The company was also instructed to conduct environmental impact assessments for water, air, and soil potentially affected by improper waste storage. If pollution levels exceed legal limits, the company must implement remediation measures. 

The waste, including infectious materials from medical facilities, was found mixed with soil on a concrete platform, covering approximately 100 square meters. Investigators identified 49 containers on the site, with some of the waste already loaded into 15 containers. Since the waste was not stored in authorized areas and was exposed to the elements, the situation met the criteria for a potential environmental crime under Romanian law.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Garda Nationala de Mediu on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln