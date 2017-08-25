21 °C
Bucharest
Aug 26, 01:03

Bucharesters can donate clothes at newly set up containers

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

The citizens of Bucharest can now donate clothes to the needy at containers that have been set up in 15 parks in the capital’s District 1.

So far, the only place where people could donate clothes was a similar bin set up by the Czech Center and the Czech Embassy in March 2016.

The parks were the containers have been set up are: Luigi Cazzavillan, Venus, Regina Maria, Brâncuşi, Nicolae Iorga, I.C. Brătianu, Automatica, Piaţa Pajura, Teofana, Kiseleff, Bazilescu, Izbiceni, Cireşoaia, Băneasa and Adalin.

The District 1 administration asked those donating to leave only clean clothes, which can withstand a second wear. It would also be helpful if the clothes would be packaged and labeled with information regarding the content.

(Photo source: Primaria Sectorului 1 Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list