Bucharest City Hall to hold blood donation event

A blood donation event will take place on Friday, April 4, at the Bucharest City Hall. Participation will be allowed only after phone confirmation from the organizers.

Blood donation at the event is not remunerated, but each donor has the right to receive the results of the tests performed. They also receive meal vouchers worth RON 280, a certificate for one day off (the donation day), and a certificate for a 50% discount on the subscription for public transport in the following month.

"On Friday, April 4, I invite you to the blood donation event, organized in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center, at the Bucharest City Hall, at 47 Regina Elisabeta Blvd., between 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM. We may never know those we save, but they will know that somewhere, someone cared for them, so come and join us! Bring your family, friends, regular donor colleagues, and let's make miracles," said Bucharest city-manager Lucian Judele on Facebook.

To donate blood, one must be between 18 and 60 years old, weigh over 50kg, must not have undergone surgical interventions in the last six months, must not be pregnant, postpartum, or menstruating, and have no medical history of hepatitis, TBC, syphilis, malaria, epilepsy, and other neurological diseases, mental illnesses, ulcer, diabetes, heart disease, skin diseases, cancer, and others.

Perspective donors must fill out the form to participate in the event.

It is important to note that blood donation is safe. New, sterile disposable equipment is used for each donor, so there's no risk of getting a bloodborne infection by donating blood. Most healthy adults can donate half a liter safely, without health risks. Within a few days of a blood donation, the body replaces the lost fluids.

(Photo source: Lucian Judele on Facebook)