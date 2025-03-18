Environmental Guard fines Bucharest City Hall for failing to implement air quality, green space measures

The Environmental Guard has fined Bucharest City Hall RON 100,000 (over EUR 20,000) for failing to implement several environmental measures, particularly regarding air quality and green space management. The sanction follows repeated inspections that revealed the municipality’s failure to comply with previous directives, according to the official announcement.

One of the major issues identified is the absence of the Green Spaces Registry, a legal requirement since 2007. Without this document, the city lacks a clear overview of green areas and a strategic plan for their protection and expansion.

The registry is crucial for ensuring that designated green spaces are preserved and not repurposed for construction, the Environmental Guard said.

“According to the law, each Bucharest resident should have access to 26 square meters of green space, an obligation impossible for the City Hall to fulfill without a plan,” reads the press release.

Another significant problem is the delay in finalizing the Integrated Air Quality Plan, which was due by October 25, 2024. The city’s failure to deliver this plan contradicts its commitments to the European Commission and national legislation, the same source said. The Environmental Guard has now imposed a new deadline of June 6, 2025, for its completion.

Traffic-related pollution also remains a major concern, with no concrete measures in place to restrict vehicle access during peak pollution periods, the environmental agency also noted. The city has also failed to implement mobility projects such as an urban transport master plan, further exacerbating air quality issues.

In addition to the fine, the Environmental Guard has ordered the Bucharest City Hall to take corrective actions, including the completion of the Green Spaces Registry, the finalization of the air quality plan, and the implementation of long-overdue pollution reduction measures. The city must also fulfill previous commitments, such as planting 75,000 trees, installing electric vehicle charging stations, and completing public transport upgrades.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)