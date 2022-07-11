Bucharest City Hall drafts firm rules for electric scooters: don’t drink and drive

The parking of electric scooters in forbidden places will be sanctioned with fines between RON 200-400 (EUR 40-80), according to a draft decision subject to public debate published on the website of the Bucharest City Hall, Economica.net reported. The decision regulates the use of self-service electric scooters rented through online platforms in the public domain of Bucharest.

To drive a bicycle or electric scooter on public roads, its driver must be at least 14 years old. If a road is provided with a bicycle lane, electric scooters will only be driven on that track. In the absence of this track, the circulation of electric scooters is allowed only on the road sectors, where the maximum speed allowed for the circulation of vehicles is 50 km/h.

While riding an electric scooter on public roads, users are required to carry their identity cards. At the same time, it is forbidden for the electric scooter user to overtake on-going vehicles, as well as to drive under the influence of alcohol or other prohibited substances.

The user of an electric scooter can't drive in the alleys of parks or public gardens, as well as on the streets and roads of categories P (paved) and NR (unrehabilitated).

It is forbidden to drive electric scooters that exceed the maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour, as well as to drive the electric scooter without holding the handlebars.

At the same time, the use of accessories or mobile devices (phones, smartphones, tablets, etc.), including audio headphones, is prohibited.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)